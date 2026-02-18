MLB Players Union Boss Tony Clark Steps Down Amid Relationship Investigation

Tony Clark is stepping down as executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), ending a tenure that began in 2013. According to ESPN, the decision follows an internal investigation that uncovered a personal relationship between Clark and his sister-in-law, who was hired by the union in 2023.

The MLBPA confirmed his resignation in a brief statement, emphasizing continuity moving forward. “The strength of this union is — and will always be — the solidarity of our membership,” the organization said, adding that its focus remains on protecting players’ interests. Clark’s departure comes amid broader scrutiny of the union. A federal investigation led by the Eastern District of New York has been examining the MLBPA’s financial practices, governance, and internal operations. That inquiry was prompted by a complaint filed in late 2024 alleging misuse of resources, conflicts of interest, and favoritism in hiring decisions. As part of that process, the union retained outside counsel to assess potential legal exposure. During that review, Clark’s relationship with the employee was identified as a serious concern by player leadership. The disclosure added to growing unease among union representatives already monitoring the federal probe.

The investigation has touched on several areas, including how funds tied to OneTeam Partners—a group-licensing venture affiliated with the MLBPA—have been managed. Another focus has been Players Way, a youth baseball initiative that reportedly spent millions despite hosting limited programming. Authorities are also reviewing separate claims tied to possible obstruction and internal decision-making around executive compensation. Clark, 53, had been a central figure in the union for over a decade and was the first former player to lead the MLBPA. Before taking the role, he spent 15 years in Major League Baseball and later transitioned into union leadership following the death of former executive director Michael Weiner. In the wake of his resignation, player representatives have discussed next steps but have not yet finalized a permanent replacement. Deputy executive director Bruce Meyer is widely expected to serve as interim leader as the union stabilizes its leadership structure. “The goal is to keep everything as stable as we can this year,” said veteran pitcher Brent Suter, a member of the union’s executive subcommittee.

Clark had continued to deny wrongdoing throughout the investigation.