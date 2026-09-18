Sports

Matt Barnes Says Kobe Bryant Recruited Him After He ‘Wanted to Fight’ Him

The viral 2010 NBA standoff was no act — and Kobe Bryant saw exactly what he wanted in the fierce Orlando Magic defender.

Matt Barnes Remembers Kobe Bryant
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Play Golf Designs Inc. | Photo by: Douglas Gorenstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Matt Barnes says he genuinely “wanted to fight Kobe” during their famous 2010 inbound exchange, calling the tense moment a clash between two fierce competitors.
  • Bryant later recruited Barnes to the Lakers because he respected his willingness to challenge him, and their relationship grew “from teammates to brothers” over two seasons.
  • Bryant also mentored Barnes’ twin sons, Carter and Isaiah, giving their bond deeper meaning after Bryant’s death in 2020.

The clip lasts only a few seconds: Matt Barnes fakes an inbound pass toward Kobe Bryant’s face, and Bryant does not move. More than 16 years later, Barnes says the hostility behind that famous exchange was genuine—even if it eventually helped create one of his closest relationships in basketball.

“I wanted to fight Kobe,” Barnes told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson while revisiting the March 2010 game between the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers.

Barnes was attempting to inbound the ball when he snapped a hard fake directly at Bryant’s face. Bryant never blinked, flinched, or broke eye contact. The moment became another example of the composure that helped define his public image, but Barnes made clear that neither player was performing for the cameras. They were, as he put it, “just competitors.”

Barnes’ respect for Bryant had already been established by then. He first met the Lakers star while Barnes was playing at UCLA, where Bryant frequently trained on campus.

Barnes was drafted in 2002, six years after Bryant, and viewed him as the defining challenge of his own era. “He was always the bar because I missed MJ,” Barnes said. Facing Bryant gave him an opportunity to measure himself against the player who had inherited Michael Jordan’s place as the league’s most relentless perimeter competitor.

That respect did not make their matchups any friendlier. Barnes built his 14-year career on physical defense, confrontation, and a refusal to back down from the league’s biggest names. Bryant apparently saw value in those same qualities.

Months after the Orlando incident, he called Barnes and told him that anyone willing to challenge him that aggressively was the kind of player he wanted beside him. Barnes signed with Los Angeles shortly afterward, joining a team coming off its second consecutive NBA championship.

Playing together changed the relationship. Barnes discovered a more playful side of Bryant behind the severe public persona: a teammate who joked, talked trash, and could laugh about a confrontation that once nearly turned into a fight. Barnes spent two seasons with the Lakers and said the experience deepened their connection “from teammates to brothers.”

Bryant later mentored Barnes’ twin sons, Carter and Isaiah, attending their games and offering advice as they developed as basketball players. That involvement gave Barnes’ memories of him a meaning far beyond one viral NBA clip, particularly after Bryant’s death in 2020.

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