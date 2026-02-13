Sports

Savannah James Says Going to Strip Clubs Is ‘One of My Favorite’ Things to Do

'I don’t understand why people have a problem with it,' she said on the latest episode of the 'Everybody's Crazy' podcast.

Savannah James Says Visiting Strip Clubs is 'One of My Favorite' Activities
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix

Savannah James has social media talking after sharing a personal preference that some didn’t see coming.

Speaking on the February 3 episode of her Everybody’s Crazy podcast alongside April McDaniel, James spoke openly about something she enjoys in her downtime: strip clubs.

Instead of skirting around the topic, she addressed it head-on. “I love the strip club,” she said during the episode, making it clear she doesn’t see the issue others might have with it. She went on to describe it as “one of my favorite” things to do for fun, framing it as just another way she chooses to unwind.

The conversation didn’t stop there. Savannah also pointed to specific cities she feels stand out for nightlife, highlighting Atlanta and Houston. In Houston, she mentioned venues like Area 29 and The Pinkhouse as specific strip clubs she enjoys.

Once clips from the episode started circulating, reactions quickly followed. Some critics questioned whether the comments were appropriate, especially given her role as a mother. Jason Whitlock shared the video on X with a short remark—“Has a daughter”—which sparked further debate in replies.

But supporters pushed back on the criticism, with one user pointing out that she continues to draw strong reactions simply by being herself.

While LeBron James hasn’t directly commented on the podcast moment, he shared a quote from Jillian Turecki on Instagram about how relationships work behind the scenes, noting that partners often take turns carrying the weight during difficult moments.

He’s also been candid in past interviews about the realities of marriage. During an earlier appearance on Everybody’s Crazy, LeBron said, “I know I don’t want to be alone… I gotta do what I gotta do,” when talking about commitment.

He’s also acknowledged that long-term relationships require effort, emphasizing communication, honesty, and being willing to work through challenges.

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