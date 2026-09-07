Julius Erving Challenges LeBron James’ Sixers to Deliver: ‘Not With Lip Service’

Erving said he leaves James off his all-time teams only because he prefers to evaluate retired players after their careers end.

Dr. J compared the team’s potential to Philadelphia’s 1982–83 championship run, when Moses Malone helped the Sixers go 65–17 and 12–1 in the playoffs.

Julius Erving challenged LeBron James and the revamped Sixers to turn their talent into results “on the court, not with lip service.”

Julius Erving believes LeBron James can help take the Philadelphia 76ers somewhere they have not been since Dr. J led them there more than four decades ago. But the franchise legend is not handing out championship praise before the work begins. Discussing James’ arrival in Philadelphia, Erving said the revamped Sixers have the talent to accomplish something special—and challenged them to prove it. “That particular team can set some records and win some championships, but they have to do it on the court, not with lip service,” Erving told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on his Words with Scoop podcast. He described the possibilities surrounding James and the Sixers as “very exciting” for both the city and the four-time NBA champion, while making it clear that expectations alone will not count for much.

Few people are better positioned to deliver that message. Erving spent 11 seasons in Philadelphia, won the 1981 NBA MVP award, and averaged 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks during his Sixers career. Across the ABA and NBA, Dr. J scored 30,026 points, won four MVP awards and three championships, and never missed the postseason in 16 seasons. His No. 6 was retired by Philadelphia after he helped transform the franchise into a perennial contender. Erving also knows the difference between assembling a loaded roster and converting that talent into a title. The Sixers reached the NBA Finals three times during his first six seasons in Philadelphia but fell short each time. That changed after Moses Malone arrived in 1982. Erving recalled Malone telling him, “It’s Doc’s team, and it’s his show, but it might be a better show with me here.” According to Erving, the partnership immediately changed Philadelphia’s outlook. “From the first day of practice, we felt like we could beat anybody,” he said. The results backed up that confidence. Philadelphia finished the 1982–83 regular season with a league-best 65–17 record as Erving contributed 21.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game.