James Harden Reportedly Focused on Cavs Roster Upgrades as Contract Talks Continue

Harden declined his $42.3 million player option in June, giving Cleveland additional financial flexibility entering free agency. He remains unsigned, but the expectation is that he will ultimately return to the Cavaliers, according to ScoopB.com . Negotiations are reportedly centered on whether Harden's next deal runs two or three years and how much money Cleveland can commit after completing its remaining offseason moves.

James Harden reportedly isn't sweating his unresolved future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Instead, the 11-time All-Star is said to be focused on what Cleveland does next with its roster, as the team explores upgrades before finalizing a new contract with its veteran point guard.

The hold-up apparently hasn't created hard feelings. A source familiar with Harden's thinking pushed back on claims that the former MVP feels disrespected by the wait. "No, he doesn't feel disrespected," the source said, explaining that Harden understood Cleveland's offseason plan and remains focused on winning.

What Harden reportedly wants is more help on the wing. Cleveland has been linked to Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson as it searches for another athletic scorer, and Harden is said to be open to either.

"There's not really a preference, I don't think," a league source familiar with Harden's thinking told ScoopB.com. "James wants somebody who can get a bucket, who's athletic on the wing." The source added that Harden is looking for a player who can slash and provide a lob threat.

It's another turn in an offseason that briefly saw LeBron James looming over Harden’s future in Cleveland. Harden was reportedly open to playing alongside James amid talk of a third Cavaliers stint, despite questions created by Cleveland's decision to trade Darius Garland for Harden.

Rich Paul, who represents both James and Garland, publicly criticized the Garland deal but later made clear his issue wasn't personal, telling ScoopB.com, "I like James Harden. He's actually my friend."