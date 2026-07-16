LeBron James to Cavaliers? James Harden Reportedly Open to Team-Up

James Harden isn't standing in the way of a potential LeBron James homecoming. In fact, according to a source close to the situation, he'd welcome it.
When asked whether Harden would want to share the floor with James in Cleveland, the answer was simple. "Yes," said a source to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. “James respects LeBron's game; there's a mutual respect that they both have as competitors, and they both want to see each other do well.”
That revelation runs directly counter to weeks of speculation that Cleveland's blockbuster offseason move for Harden complicated any chance of James returning to the Cavaliers. Instead, those familiar with both stars say the relationship between the former MVPs is built on mutual respect—not rivalry—as James continues to weigh his free-agent options.
The source also dismissed the online narrative that the two high-usage superstars would struggle to coexist. "The way that their relationship is framed by media and social media is not indicative of how they feel about each other in actuality," the source said.
Harden isn't expected to launch a recruitment campaign, either: "James would love to be his teammate, but the notion that James is going to chase is just not how he is built."
The comments came after Rich Paul made headlines by citing Cleveland's decision to trade his client, Darius Garland, as a drawback to a potential LeBron reunion. On the Game Over podcast, Paul said, "The negative is—and this is no offense to Harden—no Garland, because he loves Garland like he loves Maxey."
Paul quickly clarified that his criticism had nothing to do with Harden personally.
"I like James Harden," Paul told ScoopB.com. "He's actually my friend." He also emphasized that while he disagreed with the Garland trade, he still respects the organization. "I never cared for the trade, but that's their prerogative."
The Cavaliers have been linked to James throughout the offseason after reports surfaced that there is mutual interest in a third stint in Cleveland.
The franchise remains a logical destination given James' history there, including leading the Cavaliers to the city's first major professional sports championship in 52 years with the unforgettable 2016 NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors.