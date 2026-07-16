LeBron James to Cavaliers? James Harden Reportedly Open to Team-Up

When asked whether Harden would want to share the floor with James in Cleveland, the answer was simple. "Yes," said a source to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson . “James respects LeBron's game; there's a mutual respect that they both have as competitors, and they both want to see each other do well.”

James Harden isn't standing in the way of a potential LeBron James homecoming. In fact, according to a source close to the situation, he'd welcome it.

That revelation runs directly counter to weeks of speculation that Cleveland's blockbuster offseason move for Harden complicated any chance of James returning to the Cavaliers. Instead, those familiar with both stars say the relationship between the former MVPs is built on mutual respect—not rivalry—as James continues to weigh his free-agent options.

The source also dismissed the online narrative that the two high-usage superstars would struggle to coexist. "The way that their relationship is framed by media and social media is not indicative of how they feel about each other in actuality," the source said.

Harden isn't expected to launch a recruitment campaign, either: "James would love to be his teammate, but the notion that James is going to chase is just not how he is built."

The comments came after Rich Paul made headlines by citing Cleveland's decision to trade his client, Darius Garland, as a drawback to a potential LeBron reunion. On the Game Over podcast, Paul said, "The negative is—and this is no offense to Harden—no Garland, because he loves Garland like he loves Maxey."

Paul quickly clarified that his criticism had nothing to do with Harden personally.