Gervonta Davis Gets Shot at Reclaiming WBA Title as Oscar De La Hoya Calls for Fight

Davis has not fought since his controversial March 2025 draw with Lamont Roach Jr., and his comeback remains uncertain amid legal trouble and unconfirmed talks involving George Kambosos Jr. and Stephen Fulton.

Schofield claimed Davis’ former title with a unanimous-decision win over Lucas Bahdi, giving the WBA’s “champion in recess” a direct path back to the belt.

Oscar De La Hoya invited Gervonta “Tank” Davis to challenge newly crowned WBA lightweight champion Floyd Schofield, saying, “The best have to fight the best.”

Gervonta Davis has a chance to reclaim the world title he lost earlier this year, and Oscar De La Hoya wants to put him in the ring with the man who now holds it. After Floyd Schofield’s unanimous-decision win over Lucas Bahdi on Saturday, October 10, De La Hoya issued an open invitation for Davis to challenge the newly crowned WBA lightweight champion. The proposed showdown would give Davis a direct route back to the 135-pound championship, with reports pointing to a possible comeback in early 2027. Schofield claimed the vacant title at Chicago's Wintrust Arena, defeating Bahdi by scores of 116-110, 119-108, and 115-111. The victory put the championship Davis had held around Schofield's waist, setting up a potential fight between the two.

Davis hasn't stepped into the ring since his controversial majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr. in March 2025. That bout sparked criticism after Davis took a knee in the ninth round without the referee ruling it a knockdown. His time away from boxing has also brought legal trouble. Former girlfriend Courtney Rossel filed a civil lawsuit accusing Davis of battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress following an alleged October 2025 altercation at her Miami Gardens workplace. Surveillance footage later presented in court appeared to show Davis grabbing Rossel by the hair and neck and forcing her through several areas of the building. Davis has disputed the allegations and filed a counterclaim seeking more than $20 million, arguing that the accusations cost him significant earnings and opportunities. A judge dismissed the counterclaim in May. The fallout included the cancellation of his planned Netflix fight against Jake Paul, while his inactivity further complicated his championship standing.