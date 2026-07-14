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Shakur Stevenson Thinks Gervonta Davis Is Saving Him for His Final Fight

Fresh off his Zuffa Boxing deal, Stevenson says a long-awaited Tank showdown may be getting closer and predicts it could be Davis’ final fight.

Shakur Stevenson Makes Bold Gervonta Davis Claim
Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC | Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Shakur Stevenson believes he knows how Gervonta Davis wants to end his career—and he thinks he'll be standing in the opposite corner.

Fresh off signing with Dana White's Zuffa Boxing, Stevenson said he believes a long-discussed showdown with Davis is finally becoming realistic. More than that, the WBO super lightweight champion predicted that if the fight happens, it will be Davis' last.

"If I go fight against Tank, no one cares whether it's for undisputed or not. They just care that it's the best vs the best," Stevenson told Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. "At first, [Davis] said he wouldn't fight me. Now, I heard him say on Twitter that he will fight me, so it sounds like his tune is changing."

Stevenson then made his boldest claim yet: "He may not admit it, but I think he's got a lot of respect for me as a fighter, which is why I think he plans on fighting me as his last fight on his way out the door."

Stevenson has repeatedly called for a fight with Davis, and the possibility has gained momentum in recent months. Earlier this year, retired pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford named Davis versus Stevenson as one of the three fights he most wanted to see in 2026, calling it one of boxing's biggest remaining blockbuster matchups.

Whether it happens anytime soon remains another question.

Davis has not fought since his controversial majority draw with Lamont Roach Jr. in March 2025. Since then, his career has been dominated by legal proceedings rather than fight announcements.

A planned Netflix event against Jake Paul was canceled after Davis became the subject of a criminal investigation and civil lawsuit stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident involving former girlfriend Courtney Rossel.

Rossel has accused Davis of battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and emotional distress following an alleged altercation at her workplace in October 2025.

Surveillance footage later shown in court appeared to show Davis grabbing Rossel by the neck and hair before forcing her through a hallway and stairwell.

Davis has denied wrongdoing and filed a counterclaim seeking more than $20 million in damages, arguing the allegations cost him major business opportunities.

The legal issues have also reshaped Davis' standing in the sport. The World Boxing Association named him "champion in recess" before later ordering him to negotiate a mandatory lightweight title fight with Floyd Schofield, effectively halting plans for an alternate comeback bout.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), text START to 88788, or visit thehotline.org for confidential support, safety planning, and local resources available 24/7.

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