Shakur Stevenson Thinks Gervonta Davis Is Saving Him for His Final Fight

Shakur Stevenson believes he knows how Gervonta Davis wants to end his career—and he thinks he'll be standing in the opposite corner. Fresh off signing with Dana White's Zuffa Boxing, Stevenson said he believes a long-discussed showdown with Davis is finally becoming realistic. More than that, the WBO super lightweight champion predicted that if the fight happens, it will be Davis' last. "If I go fight against Tank, no one cares whether it's for undisputed or not. They just care that it's the best vs the best," Stevenson told Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. "At first, [Davis] said he wouldn't fight me. Now, I heard him say on Twitter that he will fight me, so it sounds like his tune is changing."

Stevenson then made his boldest claim yet: "He may not admit it, but I think he's got a lot of respect for me as a fighter, which is why I think he plans on fighting me as his last fight on his way out the door." Stevenson has repeatedly called for a fight with Davis, and the possibility has gained momentum in recent months. Earlier this year, retired pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford named Davis versus Stevenson as one of the three fights he most wanted to see in 2026, calling it one of boxing's biggest remaining blockbuster matchups. Whether it happens anytime soon remains another question. Davis has not fought since his controversial majority draw with Lamont Roach Jr. in March 2025. Since then, his career has been dominated by legal proceedings rather than fight announcements. A planned Netflix event against Jake Paul was canceled after Davis became the subject of a criminal investigation and civil lawsuit stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident involving former girlfriend Courtney Rossel.