Sports

Ron Harper Checks Fan Over Dylan Harper Dating Rumors: ‘Worry About Your Life’

The five-time NBA champion stepped in after unverified claims about JoJo Lacey sparked speculation over his son’s relationship and future fortune.

Dylan Harper's Dad Slams Fans Speculating About His Son's Dating Life: 'Worry About Yourselves'
Sam Owens/San Antonio Express-News via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Ron Harper defended his son Dylan Harper from online speculation about his relationship with JoJo Lacey, telling one fan, “Worry about you life not someone else’s life please.”
  • Neither Dylan nor Lacey has addressed the latest cheating allegations, which remain unverified and follow earlier rumors the couple reportedly denied.
  • The couple has been linked since playing basketball at Rutgers and drew wider attention after Lacey joined the Harper family when San Antonio selected Dylan second overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Ron Harper won’t let strangers turn his son Dylan Harper’s relationship into a public debate.

The five-time NBA champion checked an X user who weighed in on unverified allegations involving Dylan’s girlfriend, JoJo Lacey. After an anonymous account circulated purported screenshots accusing Lacey of messaging another woman’s boyfriend, one person focused on the San Antonio Spurs star’s potential fortune.

“Cheating on a [n-word] that’s bouta make 700million+ dollars is insane,” the user wrote.

Ron quickly shut down that line of conversation. “Worry about you life not someone else’s life please,,,” he replied.

The allegations remain unverified, and neither Dylan nor Lacey has publicly addressed the latest claims.

The new accusations follow earlier cheating rumors that the couple reportedly denied, as well as a purported screen recording that appeared to show Lacey messaging another man. Dylan and members of his family continued to support her publicly as that round of speculation played out.

Dylan and Lacey have been linked since Rutgers, where both played basketball during the 2024-25 season. Their relationship drew wider attention after Lacey joined the Harper family on draft night, when the Spurs selected Dylan second overall in 2025.

She stayed visible during his rookie season and San Antonio’s run to the NBA Finals, putting their relationship in front of a much larger audience than either had seen in college.

That Finals run also explains how a relationship rumor became tangled with talk of a hypothetical $700 million payday. Dylan averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists during the regular season before emerging as a key piece of the Spurs’ postseason rotation.

With De’Aaron Fox sidelined in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the rookie delivered 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and seven steals. San Antonio eventually fell to the New York Knicks in five games, but Dylan finished the year as an All-Rookie selection and one of the faces of the Spurs’ young core.

The attention has followed him into the offseason. Dylan recently joked that Jay-Z “hexed” the Spurs by flashing the Roc-A-Fella diamond as San Antonio began losing its grip on Game 3 of the Finals.

He also made it clear that he expects a bigger role in Year 2. After briefly joking about winning Sixth Man of the Year, Harper dropped the diplomatic answer. “F*ck no,” he told GQ. “I ain’t coming off no bench.”

Related Stories

Spurs Star Dylan Harper’s Mom Wants to Coach the Philippine National Team
Sports

Spurs Star Dylan Harper’s Mom Eyes Philippine National Team Coaching Job

Maria Harper says she has 'one more itch' to scratch — and her Philippine roots could shape the next chapter of her 30-year coaching career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo41 days ago
Prince Harry in Talks to Make Princess Diana Documentary Following Earl Spencer's Memoir Release
Pop Culture

Prince Harry Reportedly Eyes Princess Diana Documentary — And Wants Charles Spencer Involved

Harry has reportedly approached Diana’s friends and Earl Spencer as he weighs the most meaningful way to honor his mother’s legacy in 2027.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
Jose Alvarado (5) of the New York Knicks and Dylan Harper (2) of San Antonio Spurs in action during the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at the Madison Square Garden in New York, United States on June 10, 2026.
Sports

Dylan Harper Says Spurs’ NBA Finals Run ‘Went Downhill’ After Courtside Encounter

After a painful five-game Finals defeat, the No. 2 pick is turning heartbreak into motivation while looking ahead to his second season.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago

Trending

1
SneakersEvery 'Space Jam' Air Jordan Releasing in 2026
2
MusicJohn Mayer Reveals Real Reason He Wrote 'Daughters,' Says Younger Self Was a 'Weird Messenger'
3
BetsNFL Rumors: Tyreek Hill to Chiefs, Bills, or Patriots?
4
StyleThe 10 Best Playboi Carti Outfits, Ranked
5
SneakersKobe Bryant's Nike Kobe A.D. Returns This Month
6
SneakersEvery Nike LeBron Signature Sneaker, Ranked

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App