Ron Harper Checks Fan Over Dylan Harper Dating Rumors: ‘Worry About Your Life’

Key Takeaways
- Ron Harper defended his son Dylan Harper from online speculation about his relationship with JoJo Lacey, telling one fan, “Worry about you life not someone else’s life please.”
- Neither Dylan nor Lacey has addressed the latest cheating allegations, which remain unverified and follow earlier rumors the couple reportedly denied.
- The couple has been linked since playing basketball at Rutgers and drew wider attention after Lacey joined the Harper family when San Antonio selected Dylan second overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Ron Harper won’t let strangers turn his son Dylan Harper’s relationship into a public debate.
The five-time NBA champion checked an X user who weighed in on unverified allegations involving Dylan’s girlfriend, JoJo Lacey. After an anonymous account circulated purported screenshots accusing Lacey of messaging another woman’s boyfriend, one person focused on the San Antonio Spurs star’s potential fortune.
“Cheating on a [n-word] that’s bouta make 700million+ dollars is insane,” the user wrote.
Ron quickly shut down that line of conversation. “Worry about you life not someone else’s life please,,,” he replied.
The allegations remain unverified, and neither Dylan nor Lacey has publicly addressed the latest claims.
The new accusations follow earlier cheating rumors that the couple reportedly denied, as well as a purported screen recording that appeared to show Lacey messaging another man. Dylan and members of his family continued to support her publicly as that round of speculation played out.
Dylan and Lacey have been linked since Rutgers, where both played basketball during the 2024-25 season. Their relationship drew wider attention after Lacey joined the Harper family on draft night, when the Spurs selected Dylan second overall in 2025.
She stayed visible during his rookie season and San Antonio’s run to the NBA Finals, putting their relationship in front of a much larger audience than either had seen in college.
That Finals run also explains how a relationship rumor became tangled with talk of a hypothetical $700 million payday. Dylan averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists during the regular season before emerging as a key piece of the Spurs’ postseason rotation.
With De’Aaron Fox sidelined in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the rookie delivered 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and seven steals. San Antonio eventually fell to the New York Knicks in five games, but Dylan finished the year as an All-Rookie selection and one of the faces of the Spurs’ young core.
The attention has followed him into the offseason. Dylan recently joked that Jay-Z “hexed” the Spurs by flashing the Roc-A-Fella diamond as San Antonio began losing its grip on Game 3 of the Finals.
He also made it clear that he expects a bigger role in Year 2. After briefly joking about winning Sixth Man of the Year, Harper dropped the diplomatic answer. “F*ck no,” he told GQ. “I ain’t coming off no bench.”