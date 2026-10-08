Ron Harper Checks Fan Over Dylan Harper Dating Rumors: ‘Worry About Your Life’

The couple has been linked since playing basketball at Rutgers and drew wider attention after Lacey joined the Harper family when San Antonio selected Dylan second overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Neither Dylan nor Lacey has addressed the latest cheating allegations, which remain unverified and follow earlier rumors the couple reportedly denied.

Ron Harper defended his son Dylan Harper from online speculation about his relationship with JoJo Lacey, telling one fan, “Worry about you life not someone else’s life please.”

Ron Harper won’t let strangers turn his son Dylan Harper’s relationship into a public debate. The five-time NBA champion checked an X user who weighed in on unverified allegations involving Dylan’s girlfriend, JoJo Lacey. After an anonymous account circulated purported screenshots accusing Lacey of messaging another woman’s boyfriend, one person focused on the San Antonio Spurs star’s potential fortune. “Cheating on a [n-word] that’s bouta make 700million+ dollars is insane,” the user wrote.

Ron quickly shut down that line of conversation. “Worry about you life not someone else’s life please,,,” he replied.