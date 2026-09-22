Prince Harry Reportedly Eyes Princess Diana Documentary — And Wants Charles Spencer Involved

Spencer’s new memoir has renewed debate over Diana’s treatment by the royal family and British tabloids, which he says carries “echoes” in the hostile coverage of Harry and Meghan.

Harry has reportedly approached Diana’s friends and her brother Charles Spencer, though a source says the film remains one of several ideas under consideration.

Prince Harry is considering an Archewell Productions documentary honoring Princess Diana on the 30th anniversary of her death in 2027, with Netflix viewed as a likely home.

Prince Harry is reportedly considering a new documentary about Princess Diana—and he may bring her brother, Charles Spencer, along. The Duke of Sussex has approached several of his late mother's friends, as well as Earl Spencer, about participating in a potential film marking the 30th anniversary of Diana's death in 2027, according to Page Six. Nothing has been finalized, however, and a source close to Harry said a documentary is only one of several ideas under consideration. “He is still considering the most meaningful way to honor her legacy during this important anniversary year,” the source said.

The potential project would reportedly come through Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Productions, with Netflix considered a likely home under the couple's first-look arrangement with the streamer. The timing is hard to miss. Spencer's Swan Song: Diana, My Sister arrives nearly 30 years after Diana's death and has already reignited scrutiny of her marriage, funeral and treatment by the royal family and British press. Spencer recently alleged that then-Prince Charles told him “we'll forget her soon enough” during a dispute following Diana's death. Buckingham Palace pushed back, saying “fraternal grief” can “cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory.” Spencer stood by his account, insisting he was “telling the truth.” He has also drawn a direct line between Diana's experience with the press and some of the coverage surrounding Harry and Meghan. During a recent BBC interview, Spencer described hostile tabloid attention as a potentially “cancerous influence” and said he could see “echoes” of what his sister endured.