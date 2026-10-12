Dwight Howard Eyes NBA Comeback With 76ers: 'Philly What We Doing'

Key Takeaways
- Dwight Howard pitched a return to the Philadelphia 76ers on X, writing, “Philly what we doing,” after sharing highlights from his European debut.
- The 40-year-old Hall of Famer recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in 17 minutes for Black Fortress Tbilisi in Georgia.
- Philadelphia may need frontcourt help after Ariel Hukporti tore his Achilles, and Howard previously averaged seven points and 8.9 rebounds as Joel Embiid’s backup in 2020-21.
Dwight Howard wants back in the NBA, and he's already picked the team he wants to call him.
The 40-year-old Hall of Famer made a direct pitch on X, formerly Twitter, to the Philadelphia 76ers after posting highlights from his European basketball debut, sending a message that left little room for interpretation: "Philly what we doing."
The Sixers are dealing with a setback at center after backup big man Ariel Hukporti tore his Achilles, potentially creating an opening for more frontcourt help. Howard, who previously spent a season backing up Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, appears interested in filling that role again.
And he has some fresh highlights to support his case.
Howard made his debut for Black Fortress Tbilisi in the Georgian Superleague on Saturday, Oct. 10, recording 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in just 17 minutes. He shot 5-for-8 from the field, although his team suffered a 75-70 loss to Iverioni.
The performance came just weeks after Howard joined the Georgian club in September, continuing a basketball journey that has taken him well beyond the NBA since his final appearance with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022.
Philadelphia already knows what Howard can bring to its rotation. During the 2020-21 season, he played 69 games for the Sixers, averaging seven points, 8.4 rebounds, and nearly one block in about 17 minutes per game.
The former Orlando Magic star has remained active since leaving the NBA, playing professionally in Taiwan, competing in Dubai and participating in the BIG3 league before arriving in Georgia.
Howard was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September 2025, adding another distinction to a résumé that includes eight All-Star selections, three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards, five rebounding titles, and a 2020 Lakers championship.
His latest comeback push follows a turbulent year in his personal life.
In March, Howard filed for divorce from his wife, Amy Luciani, after she publicly accused him of drug use and claimed Child Protective Services had removed one of his daughters from their home. Howard denied the drug allegations, writing on Snapchat, "Never done Coke in my life."
The dispute escalated in April when Howard obtained a temporary protective order against Luciani, which he later withdrew as his attorney said the couple was pursuing an amicable divorce resolution.
In September, Howard also relisted his 12-bedroom Georgia mansion for $14.5 million, up $3.25 million from its original asking price.