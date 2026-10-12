Dwight Howard Eyes NBA Comeback With 76ers: 'Philly What We Doing'

Philadelphia may need frontcourt help after Ariel Hukporti tore his Achilles, and Howard previously averaged seven points and 8.9 rebounds as Joel Embiid’s backup in 2020-21.

The 40-year-old Hall of Famer recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in 17 minutes for Black Fortress Tbilisi in Georgia.

Dwight Howard pitched a return to the Philadelphia 76ers on X, writing, “Philly what we doing,” after sharing highlights from his European debut.

Dwight Howard wants back in the NBA, and he's already picked the team he wants to call him. The 40-year-old Hall of Famer made a direct pitch on X, formerly Twitter, to the Philadelphia 76ers after posting highlights from his European basketball debut, sending a message that left little room for interpretation: "Philly what we doing." The Sixers are dealing with a setback at center after backup big man Ariel Hukporti tore his Achilles, potentially creating an opening for more frontcourt help. Howard, who previously spent a season backing up Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, appears interested in filling that role again.