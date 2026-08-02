Browns Coach Todd Monken Gets Compared to Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' Character

While discussing first-year head coach Todd Monken, Browns general manager Andrew Berry reached for an unexpected comparison, likening him to Billy Bob Thornton’s battle-tested fixer in Landman —a man trusted to solve problems no matter who's standing in front of him.

"Todd's awesome," Berry said, per the Akron Beacon Journal. "I think the best way to describe him is, old school discipline, with new school relationships, and football. Have any of you watched Landman? I think Todd's like Billy Bob Thornton's character of Tommy Norris in Landman. Here's a guy who's highly intelligent, great critical thinking skills, great savvy, rare problem solver. But he can also relate to a 21-year-old on the oil rig, the head of the drug cartel, and the financier in the office. That is Todd Monken."

It's an unusually colorful description, but one that tracks with Thornton's character. Tommy Norris spends Landman putting out fires across West Texas, navigating billionaires, roughnecks, dangerous criminals, and corporate politics with the same blunt, no-nonsense approach.

In Monken, the Browns believe they have someone who can command a locker room while connecting with players at every level of the organization.

That skill could prove essential this season.

Monken inherited one of the NFL's most closely watched quarterback rooms after arriving from the Baltimore Ravens, where he coordinated one of football's most explosive offenses.