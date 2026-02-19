Sports

Cleveland Browns Star Ronnie Hickman Left with 'Minor Injuries' After NYC Hotel Altercation

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman suffered minor injuries after an early-morning altercation at a New York City hotel. No arrests have been made.

Cleveland Browns Star Ronnie Hickman Left with 'Minor Injuries' After Manhattan Hotel Scuffle
Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

A night in New York ended abruptly for Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman after an early-morning altercation at a trendy Manhattan hotel left the 24-year-old briefly hospitalized.

According to ESPN, police responded to a 911 call around 4:35 a.m. on Monday, February 16, reporting an assault inside a Lower East Side hotel lobby. When officers arrived, they were told that a 24-year-old man had been punched multiple times following a verbal dispute involving several individuals.

“Upon arrival, officers were informed that four unidentified individuals punched a 24-year-old male about the body following a verbal dispute,” the NYPD said in a statement.

The group then fled the scene. No arrests have been made, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The Cleveland Browns later confirmed that Hickman was the individual involved in the incident. In a statement, the team said, “Ronnie was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital after the incident, was later released, and is home resting with his family.”

Law enforcement sources indicated the incident took place at the SIXTY LES hotel on Allen Street. Officials are still working to determine whether Hickman was specifically targeted or if the situation escalated from a chance encounter. Investigators have not publicly identified any suspects.

Hickman, a New Jersey native, is coming off a strong season with the Cleveland Browns. After entering the league as an undrafted player in 2023, he emerged as a full-time starter, appearing in all 17 games this past season. He recorded 103 tackles, along with seven pass deflections and two interceptions—career highs across the board.

He is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, with expectations that he could remain a part of the Cleveland Browns’ defensive plans moving forward.

Hotel staff have not publicly commented on the situation as of this writing.

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