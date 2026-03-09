Fanatics Flag Football Classic With Tom Brady Moves to Los Angeles

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic featuring Tom Brady event has moved from Saudi Arabia to the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, which will also host flag football at the LA28 Olympic Games.

The competition is set to feature three 12-player teams, two of which will be made of former and current NFL stars and other athletes, while the third team will feature Team USA Football. It’ll be broadcast live on Fox Sports, Fox One, and Tubi on March 21 at 4 p.m. ET, while international viewers can tune in via the Fanatics YouTube channel. You can also purchase tickets to see the action in-person by heading this way.

The event—being organized by Fanatics Studios, Tom Brady, and Fox Sports—confirmed the location change on Monday (Mar. 9). The news of the change also comes with an expanded format, celebrating Brady’s return to the field after he retired from the NFL in 2023. Brady and Jalen Hurts will serve as the captains of Founders FFC, while Wildcats FFC will be captained by Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels. Sean Payton is coaching the Founders, and Kyle Shanahan will coach the Wildcats, while Robert Saleh is the defensive specialist for both teams.

The teams will be able to draft their 12-person lineup from 24 NFL stars, including Saquon Barkley, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr., Rob Gronkowski, and Logan Paul. The U.S. Men’s National team will be captained by Aamir Brown and Darrel “Housh” Doucette, with Jorge Cacudo serving as their coach. The event will also be hosted by Kevin Hart and Druski.