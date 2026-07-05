FIFA Suspends Folarin Balogun's Ban, Trump Praises Decision

The U.S. men's national team received a major boost ahead of its FIFA World Cup Round of 16 showdown with Belgium after FIFA (reportedly after some input from Donald Trump) unexpectedly undid Folarin Balogun's one-match ban, making the star striker eligible to play.

Balogun had been facing an automatic suspension after receiving a controversial red card during the Americans' 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. The forward was sent off after stepping on Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemović's foot, a decision that sparked widespread debate among players, fans and analysts.

FIFA announced Sunday that while Balogun's suspension remains on the books, its enforcement has been deferred under a one-year probationary period. The governing body said the suspension would only be activated if Balogun commits another offense of a similar nature and severity during that time.

The surprise ruling drew a response from Donald Trump, who publicly praised FIFA's decision. Trump, who received FIFA's inaugural Peace Prize from FIFA president Gianni Infantino in late 2025, posted on Truth Social: "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

In fact, Trump may have done more than just praise the decision. He may have directly advocated for it. Multiple media outlets including the Associated Press and ABC reported that the White House called FIFA directly in order to ask Infantino to review the red card call.