Fat Joe Lends His Voice for 2024 US Open's 'Spectacular Awaits' Campaign

Fat Joe is the voice of the 2024 US Open's "Spectacular Awaits" marketing campaign.

The campaign, which is set to debut nationwide from May 31, was developed in partnership with the USTA's Dentsu Creative and will roll out across both traditional and digital platforms. Fat Joe narrates the campaign, which highlights the astonishing tennis talent fans can expect to see on display at the US Open.

"Engaging a New York City and cultural icon like Fat Joe with our campaign is a great representation of the US Open experience,” said USTA's managing director of pro tennis marketing and entertainment, Nicole Kankam. "His presence is undeniable and he’s the perfect match for the growing energy, excitement and profile of the US Open."

Tennis holds a special place in Fat Joe's heart because of his son, Joseph Cartagena, who finds comfort and protection in tennis balls.

"My son Joey is autistic," said Joe in a behind-the-scenes clip from the campaign. "The autistic kids, they need something. Some kids like keys, he has a tennis ball in his hand for his whole life... That's his favorite thing, I don't know why. That feels like protection to him."