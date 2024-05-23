Drake Attends Toronto WNBA Expansion Event With Kyle Lowry and Masai Ujiri

Drizzy has lots of love for his hometown's NBA team, so it makes sense that he would show up to an event announcing the WNBA's expansion to Toronto. As reported by The Toronto Star, he wasn't the only major celebrity in attendance, as Raptors star Scottie Barnes also showed up. Other attendees included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford, and Mayor Olivia Chow.

The WNBA's 14th team, which does not yet have a name, will be its first outside of the United States. The ball club will start playing in the 2026 season and will be led by former Raptors executive Teresa Resch. Home games will take place at Coca-Cola Coliseum at Exhibition Place, while some will also be hosted in venues in Montreal and Vancouver.

"We look forward to doing that in a way that no other professional sports team in Canada has ever done. These games are going to matter and we can’t wait to see you there," said Resch. "We’re gonna be everywhere."

Drake has remained relatively quiet following the release of "The Heart Part Six," which indicated the end, or at least a hiatus, of his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Recently, he suggested that he'll be delivering "summer vibes" soon, and he also shared a photo of the 1-of-1 invite he received for Michael Rubin's upcoming Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons.