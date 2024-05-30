Darren Waller Shares Music Video for Song Addressing Kelsey Plum Divorce

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller has decided to address his divorce from Las Vegas Aces point guard Kelsey Plum with a breakup song.

Accompanied by a music video, Wallers' "Who Knew (Her Perspective)" is taken from the NFL player's upcoming debut album. Upon releasing the track, Waller shared that it was "written from the perspective of past relationship partners," in some sort of act of self-reflection for the wrongs he committed during his romantic relationships. "As the song is an attempt to see things from the woman’s perspective, the video is an extension of that, ending with me being alone and wondering why they wounded me and left me there," he added.

While it's commendable that Waller is looking to move out of his comfort zone by pursuing music, might we suggest that he shouldn't if it means more tracks like this one? There's a lot to unpack here, but perhaps one of the most confusing aspects is the owl sound effects featured in the beat.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll recently indicated that Waller is taking as much time off as he needs, putting his future at the Giants into question. Like Antonio Brown before him, he should probably consider sticking to football.