Darius Slay Asks Taylor Swift Not to Attend Eagles-Chiefs Game: 'You Bring the Energy of Winning'

Luckily for Slay, Swift is scheduled to perform in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday, Nov. 19, which might make it difficult for her to attend the game. Difficult is the key word here, though, because it's not impossible that she would show up again. Additionally, she's got several performances scheduled in São Paulo less than a week later. However, after her shows in Brazil, she doesn't have any dates lined up until a string of shows in Japan and Australia in February 2024.

Last month, Swift and Kelce appeared to confirm rumors they were dating when she showed up to cheer him on at the Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears. Not long after, she turned up for another game when the Chiefs faced off against the New York Jets. Perhaps she is something of a good luck charm for the team, then, because they won both games.

There's been a lot of media interest in the rumored couple, but even Kelce thinks the league is overdoing its coverage. "I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure… especially my situation. I think they’re trying to have fun with it," he told his brother Jason Kelce on an episode of the New Heights podcast.