Darius Slay Asks Taylor Swift Not to Attend Eagles-Chiefs Game: 'You Bring the Energy of Winning'

Darius Slay doesn't want Taylor Swift to come to the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs game going down next month.
Swift has attended two recent Chiefs games to show support for her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce, and now Slay has joked the record so far has made him a little nervous about the Chiefs-Eagles game on Monday, Nov. 21. "Taylor Swift, she might not miss a game this year," Slay said during a recent episode of his Big Play Slay podcast. "And it look like they 2-0 with her. If we play her, when we play her, I know we play them home. Taylor, do not come to the game. Do not come to the game, 'cause you seem like you bring the energy of winning. So, do not come to that game."
Luckily for Slay, Swift is scheduled to perform in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday, Nov. 19, which might make it difficult for her to attend the game. Difficult is the key word here, though, because it's not impossible that she would show up again. Additionally, she's got several performances scheduled in São Paulo less than a week later. However, after her shows in Brazil, she doesn't have any dates lined up until a string of shows in Japan and Australia in February 2024.
Last month, Swift and Kelce appeared to confirm rumors they were dating when she showed up to cheer him on at the Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears. Not long after, she turned up for another game when the Chiefs faced off against the New York Jets. Perhaps she is something of a good luck charm for the team, then, because they won both games.
There's been a lot of media interest in the rumored couple, but even Kelce thinks the league is overdoing its coverage. "I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure… especially my situation. I think they’re trying to have fun with it," he told his brother Jason Kelce on an episode of the New Heights podcast.