Darius Slay

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Darius Slay Asks Taylor Swift Not to Attend Eagles-Chiefs Game: 'You Bring the Energy of Winning'

The Kansas City Chiefs have won both games Taylor Swift attended to cheer on her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Joe Price1016 days ago

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