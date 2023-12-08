Stephen A. Smith on Why He Doesn't Need Pickup Lines: ‘You Have to Look the Part’

Stephen A. Smith continues to use the Q&A portion of his radio show to showcase his knowledge in areas apart from sports, particularly in the world of romance.

During the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the ESPN host was asked if he has game, and if so, what are his best pickup lines. Smith responded by explaining why he doesn't need pickup lines due to his natural understanding of women.

"I don't have a pickup line, that's why I get game," Smith shared. "You see, women are highly intellectual creatures. They're not fooled by trifling asses. If they appear to be fooled, it's because they like you and they want you anyway."