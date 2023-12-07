Stephen A. Smith Asked If He Prefers BBLs or Natural Butts: 'It's No Secret What I Have a Proclivity For'

After facing accusations that he's a "freaky" guy, Stephen A. Smith has revealed whether he prefers natural or augmented butts.

On the latest installment of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the ESPN host was asked whether he prefers "bbl or natural," and he was more than happy to divulge his thoughts on Brazillian butt lifts. "What would I prefer? Well, natural," he solemnly answered. "I would like to state this, because it's very very important... It's no secret what I have a proclivity for. That has been the case all my life, my adult life that is. I have no desire to be with any woman as flat as me."

While he stressed it was just his preference, he said that it's of the utmost importance to him. "If I got more As and Ts than you, nah," he continued. "I'm on YouTube, I can say ass and tits but I just didn't feel like it. But if I got more of that than you, I don't need you. I reallu really don't, I'm sorry I just don't. Some level of voluptuousness has to exist. I want curves. I mean, you can have some up here, I prefer a lot back there, no doubt about it."

The extensive answer to the fan's question took Smith almost five minutes, suggesting that every man should strive for "a strong seven" because "a ten" is "too much maintenance 'cause she know she fine." He continued to get animated and at one point yelled, "Everybody know I'm telling the truth!"