Travis Kelce's Latest Comments Should Make Chiefs Fans Happy

Kelce said teammates are having more fun and investing in each other’s success after Kansas City missed the playoffs with a 6-11 record last season.

Travis Kelce credits the Chiefs’ 2-0 start to “a lot more unity,” stronger chemistry, and a renewed mindset among players and coaches.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are off to a rollicking start. So far this season, the team is 2-0 following wins over the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. Last season, the Chiefs had a hiccup. The team missed the playoffs for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, finishing 6-11 and third in the AFC West. So, what's different this season for the Chiefs? Kelce has an idea of why things aren't like they were in 2025, and what he says should make Chiefs fans rest easier at night. During the Wednesday, Sept. 23, episode of Kelce's podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the New Heights podcast, Jason said that he noticed the Chiefs looked totally different from last season in a good way. Travis says the difference comes down to "unity."

"It just feels like there’s a lot more unity," he told his brother on the show. "You know, it may just be over the summer and all the acquisitions that we got, not only the players but the coaches, but just in the building, the determination and the mindset, there's a different feel from how we go to work during the week, just our chemistry in the locker room and on the field."