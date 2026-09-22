Taylor Swift Makes Major Announcement Months After Marrying Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were all over the news this summer, thanks to the superstar couple tying the knot in early July. Now, Swift has made an announcement, and it's really the biggest bit of career news she's had since that summer wedding.

Swift took to Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 22, to announce that she's releasing a new song this Friday, Sept. 25.

"I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single 'Patient Zero' will be out on September 25," she wrote in a post on Instagram that also featured the musician wearing a black, sleeveless turtleneck top and looking into the camera. She added that it's "available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours."