Taylor Swift Makes Major Announcement Months After Marrying Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were all over the news this summer, thanks to the superstar couple tying the knot in early July. Now, Swift has made an announcement, and it's really the biggest bit of career news she's had since that summer wedding.
Swift took to Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 22, to announce that she's releasing a new song this Friday, Sept. 25.
"I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single 'Patient Zero' will be out on September 25," she wrote in a post on Instagram that also featured the musician wearing a black, sleeveless turtleneck top and looking into the camera. She added that it's "available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours."
"Patient Zero" follows up Swift's most recent single, "I Knew It, I Knew You," which arrived in June for the Toy Story 5 soundtrack. Before that, Swift, of course, released a new studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, in 2025, featuring songs like "Opalite," "Elizabeth Taylor" and "The Fate of Ophelia."
"Patient Zero" comes at a special time — and it's not just because she's now a married woman to Kelce. The song will drop just two days before the singer is honored at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. It's shaping up to be a big night for her, too.
CBS and MTV announced earlier this week that Swift will be honored with the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, a fresh award that honors "groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling."
Swift is also up for nine awards, including the prestigious Artist of the Year and Video of the Year.
Swift and Kelce were married on July 3, 2026, in a storybook ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City.