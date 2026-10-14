Josh Allen's Postgame Bills-Rams Interview Goes Viral When Fight Breaks Out on Camera

"Es muy bueno! It was mas or menos for a little bit, but we found a way," he said on the broadcast .

Sutcliffe asked Allen to sum up the game, and the quarterback offered a bilingual assessment of how it went.

While Allen was still processing the victory , a fight broke out behind him during a televised interview. The Bills star was talking with ESPN's John Sutcliffe, who was asking questions in both Spanish and English, when things took a turn.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had lots to celebrate after the Buffalo Bills' big win over the Los Angeles Rams, but the signal-caller nearly found himself caught up in some unexpected postgame drama.

Allen seemed ready to continue discussing the win until something happening behind him made him stop. His eyes shifted away from the interview, and it didn't take long for him to realize there was trouble brewing nearby. Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb appeared to have to be held back after Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson threw a punch at him.

"Uh oh, we've got to break something up back here," he added.

The moment quickly turned into a distraction, with another Bills player appearing in the background of the shot while wearing a headset for his own interview. As the fight escalated, that player pulled off the headset and moved toward the commotion to help separate those involved.

Allen stayed in front of the camera but kept looking over his shoulder, like he was trying to keep tabs on the situation. The quarterback ultimately remained where he was rather than joining the action, leaving the intervention to others on the scene.

The Bills got the result they wanted on the field in the form of a win, but the unexpected fight scene added another layer of drama to the evening. Buffalo's next game is Sunday on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bills enter the game 4-1, while the Raiders are 3-2.