Bears Give Major Caleb Williams Injury Update

Key Takeaways
- Caleb Williams appeared as a full participant on the Bears’ estimated injury report Wednesday after missing nearly a month with a hamstring injury.
- Williams also changed his Instagram profile picture to John Wick, fueling speculation that he is signaling an imminent comeback.
- His Week 6 status remains uncertain as the 3-2 Bears prepare to face the 2-3 Falcons after a 31-7 loss to the Packers.
The Chicago Bears have received some encouraging news about quarterback Caleb Williams.
According to ESPN Bears reporter Courtney Cronin, Williams is officially listed as a full participant on the injury report on Wednesday. "The Bears are conducting a walk-through, so the injury report is an estimation. Their first real practice is tomorrow," she stated on X along with the news.
Williams has been out of action for nearly a month after injuring his hamstring against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, but the Chicago Bears have managed to stay afloat without their starting quarterback, winning two of their three games with him out.
Now, there are some other encouraging signs that Williams could be getting closer to a return. On top of being listed as a full participant on the estimated injury report, Williams dropped a hint of his own, and it involves one of Hollywood's most recognizable action heroes.
The Bears quarterback recently updated his Instagram profile picture, swapping it for an image of John Wick, the famously relentless character portrayed by Keanu Reeves. The timing is certainly worth noting, especially with Williams nearing a return after missing nearly four weeks.
So, the new profile picture and updated injury report are both positive signs for Williams and his return to the Bears. Now, Chicago fans have a couple of reasons to wonder whether their quarterback is preparing to make his comeback against their Week 6 opponent.
The Bears' next matchup is Sunday, Oct. 18, against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears are 3-2 going into the matchup, while the Falcons are 2-3. Both teams are hungry for a win. If Williams is for sure back, it'll certainly help the Bears to have their franchise quarterback. Last week, the Bears fell hard to the Green Bay Packers, 31-7.