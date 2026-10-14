Bears Give Major Caleb Williams Injury Update

According to ESPN Bears reporter Courtney Cronin, Williams is officially listed as a full participant on the injury report on Wednesday. "The Bears are conducting a walk-through, so the injury report is an estimation. Their first real practice is tomorrow," she stated on X along with the news.

Williams has been out of action for nearly a month after injuring his hamstring against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, but the Chicago Bears have managed to stay afloat without their starting quarterback, winning two of their three games with him out.

Now, there are some other encouraging signs that Williams could be getting closer to a return. On top of being listed as a full participant on the estimated injury report, Williams dropped a hint of his own, and it involves one of Hollywood's most recognizable action heroes.

The Bears quarterback recently updated his Instagram profile picture, swapping it for an image of John Wick, the famously relentless character portrayed by Keanu Reeves. The timing is certainly worth noting, especially with Williams nearing a return after missing nearly four weeks.