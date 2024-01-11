Why LeBron James Was Mentioned in Young Thug's RICO Trial

LeBron James’ name has been dragged into the YSL RICO trial.

YSL cofounder Trontavious “Tick” Stephens returned to the stand on Thursday to answer a series of questions about YSL’s alleged gang activity. Prosecutors argued that Thug and his codefendants had a habit of using hand signs and gestures that were affiliated with criminal organizations.

Defense attorney Brian Steel pushed back on that notion, insisting the motions were part of hip-hop culture, and frequently used by athletes and artists. Steel specifically pointed to the “Slime” handshake, which involves wiping your nose with your index finger.

As pointed out by TMZ, prosecutors believe the handshake—popularized by the YSL crew—is used by a gang member to inform others that they had killed a rival. But Steel contended that the signal has also been used by LeBron when congratulating his teammates.