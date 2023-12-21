Serena Williams Says She Donated Her ‘Super Soldier’ Breast Milk: 'It Felt Amazing'

Tennis superstar Serena Williams said that she's donated leftover breast milk to help those in need.
In a post shared on Instagram alongside a video revealing just how much leftover breast milk she had from a recent New York trip, she joked that whoever receives the milk will certainly see its benefits. "On a recent trip to NY I had left over breast mil," she captioned the clip, which sees her open a freezer containing packets of breast milk. "After going through a screening I was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home. I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk. It felt amazing. BTW Someone out there is getting some super soldier milk."
In the clip, she added that she was "really excited" to be able to give away the milk "to people who really need it," although she clarified that it was an anonymous donation. "Super excited to just help in some way," she said.
Back in August, Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their second child together, daughter Adira River Ohanian. Their first child, 5-year-old Olympia, was born via emergency C-section in September 2017.
Earlier this month, Williams revealed another benefit of her breast milk. "I have sensitive skin, so I was in the sun... long story," she said in a recent TikTok video. "Anyway, I'm trying some breast milk. It works for my kid, like they say, put breast milk on everything, and I have a lot of extra. So I'm gonna try it for a week or so under my eye and see how it goes ... I mean, it already feels better because, like, it hurts. I'll let you guys know how it goes."
Per the National Institutes of Health, breast milk is proven to do good for bodies thanks to its natural antibacterial properties, helping heal cuts and scrapes. That's in addition to providing energy and nutrients that help protect babies from high-risk infections and illnesses thanks to antibodies shared between a mother and their child.