The Peacock streaming service will now be the exclusive home of WWE Network in the U.S.

Peacock and WWE announced a multi-year agreement on Monday that sees the NBCUniversal-owned streamer bagging the exclusive streaming rights to the network in the U.S. In a statement, Peacock's executive VP and chief revenue officer—Rick Cordella—pointed to both entities' decades-long relationship as integral in this latest move.

"NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began nearly 30 years ago with Monday Night Raw on USA," Cordella said. "WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country. WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock's massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, from NBCUniversal and beyond."

Nick Khan, president and chief revenue officer of WWE, added the team was "thrilled" to further this proven relationship.

"Peacock is an innovative platform that will enable us to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, and provide the extraordinary entertainment our fans have come to expect with the combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films, and television programs," Khan said.

Per a press release, Peacock is launching WWE Network on March 18 and promises more than 17,000 hours of new, original, and catalog programming both on-demand and via a 24/7 channel format. Highlights on the slate include all live pay-per-view events like SummerSlam and WrestleMania, original series like Undertaker: The Last Ride, in-ring series like WWE 205 Live, documentaries, and more. Starting in 2022, subscribers can look forward to the annual release of one new signature documentary.

WWE Network will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99. If ads aren't your thing, you can bump that up to $9.99 for Peacock Premium Plus. Click here for more subscription info.

Last year, notably, Vince McMahon had announced that WWE was "close" to a major network deal of this type. That deal, however, is believed to have fallen through due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.