This NFL offseason is about to be crazy. Deshaun Watson looks to be on his way out of Houston and Matthew Stafford will almost certainly be on a new team. If that wasn't enough QB star power on the move in the league, there's now some serious rumblings that Aaron Rodgers could be done with the Packers after their loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers over the weekend. Rodgers himself added some fuel to that fire, saying that his future is uncertain. Then NFL scoop lord Adam Schefter tweeted this morning that Rodgers' future is way more in his own hands than the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers’ future is not as much in the Packers’ hands as much as some think, even if he is contractually tied to Green Bay for the next three seasons. It’s just the opposite - Rodgers controls his own future, if he wants and if he is willing. pic.twitter.com/5dzMeID7Ao — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2021

The star QB has an opt-out of his contract after this next season, which only adds to the speculation. Throw in the fact that the Packers drafted a QB in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and we have some serious gas on the fire. There's no telling how much the Packers could get in return for the future Hall of Famer, but you'd have to think it'd be significant.

Just as we did with Stafford and Watson, we picked out five teams that should seriously look into a Rodgers trade. The caveat here is that almost every team in the NFL should look into a Rodgers trade because he's that good still. However, these are five teams where a fit would really make sense. Let's dig into it.