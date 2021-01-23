The NFL offseason isn't even here yet and we have some major fireworks, as the NFL Network is reporting that Matthew Stafford has asked out of Detroit and will seek a trade from the Lions. With the Lions going in another direction, they're reportedly agreed that it's time to move on and will now begin working on trade options for the star QB. This isn't completely shocking, but you don't often see a QB at the level of Matthew Stafford hit the trade block.

The #Lions and Matthew Stafford have had open and healthy discussions since the season ended. But with the Lions starting over again, Stafford told the team he feels it’s the right time to move on and team officials agreed, per sources. A new era set to begin in Detroit. https://t.co/Ie1pP6AANe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2021

While it's still early in this process, it will be interesting to see which teams go after Stafford, who has been with the Lions since 2009. And if you're keeping track at home, this now makes two star QBs available via trade at the moment, with Stafford leaving Detroit and Deshaun Watson pushing his way out of Houston. Safe to say it's going to be a crazy NFL offseason. We put together a list of five NFL teams that should absolutely make a run at trading for Stafford.