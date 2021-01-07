It's starting to look like Deshaun Watson might really want out of Houston. In fact, according to Mike Florio, there's growing buzz that Watson might asked to be traded this offseason. This comes after Watson signed a new extension with the Texans before the season, which according to Florio, wouldn't stop the Texans from being able to trade the star QB.

It's unclear if Watson actually wants out of Houston, but there's been growing tension ever since the team traded All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins last offseason. Watson added more fuel to the fire this week when he tweeted "Some things never change" after the team hired Nick Caserio as their new GM. Of course, this timing of the tweet and the news made everyone think that they were related. How could you not think that?

We've seen crazier things happen and in the NFL, you should never be surprised by anything. Will all that in mind, we put together five teams that should be super aggressive in going after Watson if he does actually want out. The truth is, every NFL team should be interested in Watson. He's a top 5 QB in the NFL. Where do you think Watson could end up? We broke it down.