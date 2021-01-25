After his team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to answer questions about the field goal heard 'round the world.

The dejected QB had just played in a close loss that swung on a baffling decision to kick a chip-shot field goal late in the fourth quarter, rather than trying for a touchdown and the lead. When pressed about the crucial call, Rodgers said that it "wasn't [his] decision."

"I understand the thinking, above two minutes with all of our timeouts, but yeah it wasn't my decision," he said.

The decision to kick for three confounded some of the players opposite Rodgers, the league's likely MVP.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur defended his decision in a post-game interview, noting that the criticism came with the benefit of hindsight.

Meanwhile, Rodgers seemed truly drained by the loss. He told reporters that his future in Green Bay is "uncertain," a shocking admission from the 37-year-old who has been with the Packers for his entire NFL career.