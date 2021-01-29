2020 was an especially difficult year for Karl-Anthony Towns.

After losing his mother to COVID-19 back in April, the Minnesota Timberwolves star confirmed he had lost six more family members to the virus in the following months. Towns addressed his personal losses during an Instagram Q&A session on Thursday night, when he revealed 2020 also included a brief stint in the hospital.

"How do you stay so strong after overcoming so much?" one follower asked.

Towns then listed his sources of strength and support, before saying he was hit by a drunk driver during the offseason. The 25-year-old said the incident occurred in broad daylight in Los Angeles, and put him in the hospital for one night. He credited his girlfriend Jordyn Woods with sticking by his side during his recovery, which also included physical rehab.

"My woman has held me down more than the world knows," Towns wrote. "From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this off-season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab, to this stint with COVID, she has been there with me every step of the way and stayed ten toes down. My love for her knows no bounds and I would be remiss if I don't acknowledge the power a good woman can have in your life."

KAT, who announced his COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this month, did not share any more details about the accident. There's no word on what kind of injuries he sustained, whether he was struck while walking or inside a vehicle, or whether the suspected drunk driver has been charged.