Delonte West's road to recovery has taken another positive turn.

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania tweeted that West now has a job at the Rebound therapy center, which he also attended as a patient.

West's struggles have been well-documented for some time. Along with dealing with mental health issues, the former NBA player struggled with substance abuse after the end of his playing career. West had multiple arrests and other public incidents like his involvement in a street fight, which was caught on video.

West was also estranged from his family and friends, but still had a support network of people willing to help him throughout his struggles.

Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help - please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom - we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful. https://t.co/8IAuTdzCc9 — Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) January 21, 2020

In September 2020, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stepped in by helping the former Maverick reunite with his family and enter a recovery center.

"I can just confirm that I found him and helped him," Cuban told The Washington Post at the time. "The rest is up to Delonte and his family to tell."

Cuban then shared photographs of West in November showing a healthy-looking West interacting with other people at the facility.

Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing pic.twitter.com/qLDVJDrSOQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 3, 2020

"Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update," Cuban tweeted. "It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing."