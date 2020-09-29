Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was seen picking up Delonte West at a gas station in Dallas on Monday.

TMZ reports Cuban has been trying to call West over the last few days, and once he was able to speak with the former Mavericks guard, the two agreed to meet. West was reportedly taken to a local hotel, and appears to be receptive to the idea of going to rehab, which Cuban has offered to pay for.

Those within West’s circle of family and friends have long wanted him to enter rehab, but he only recently appeared to be willing to seek help.

The conversation surrounding West’s well-being was revisited last week when a photo showing him on the streets of Dallas begging for money surfaced. The NBA, his former teammates and coaches, such as Jameer Nelson and Doc Rivers, and the Players Association have tried to lend a helping hand, but West has remained elusive until recently.

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge didn't want to discuss a report in January that he offered West a scouting opportunity, which was met with "fluctuating attendance," saying, "He's taken advantage of them. I just think there's a lot going on in his life. It's very complicated, and I don't really want to get into any of that. He accepted the job opportunities."

West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008. His brother Dmitri has addressed his struggles with being bipolar in the past. "Delonte West is not crazy, he is not on drugs. I don't know what exactly is going on in his mind but I can tell you that he is safe and he's doing OK," he said. "My family are trying to get him the best professional help that's out there, the best that they can afford."