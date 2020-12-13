Forcing predominantly Black athletes to choose between their beliefs and passions is a major plight within the world of sports at all levels.

Though LeBron James and other big-name superstars have worked to combat the "shut up and dribble" narrative, one Florida high school proved that this mindset is still prevalent.

On Saturday, Girls Talk Sports reported that some of WNBA's biggest stars are standing in solidarity with two high school student-athletes from American Heritage School in Delray Boca, Florida who were suspended for their stance against anti-Blackness.

Jordana Codio and Khadee Hession decided to wear Black Lives Matter shirts during the warm-up of their basketball practice after "another student allegedly posted a racial slur in a virtual class a few weeks ago, with no disciplinary action from the school administration." This didn't sit well with the school as both Codio and Hession were reportedly suspended for wearing the shirts.

Codio and Hession have participated in basketball camps ran by Indiana Fever’s Erica Wheeler. This moved her to speak out against the school's decision and applaud the players' courage.

"Keep standing for what you believe in @khadeehession," she wrote in a caption before addressing the school. "@americanheritagebocadelray this how you treat black athletes? So take away the one thing they love because of what they believe in? Wow says a lot about your school!"

Other players including WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart also chimed in to show support for the two hoopers.

"It’s not a political statement. It’s real life," Stewart said per Girls Talk Sports in regard to the students' BLM shirts.