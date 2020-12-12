Florida Gators basketball star Keyontae Johnson is in critical but stable condition at a Tallahassee hospital after collapsing on the court during a game against Florida State, ESPN reports.

The Gators were coming out a timeout early in the game when Johnson collapsed. He was given immediate medical attention before being taken off the court.

Prior to the incident, Johnson had just completed an alley-oop play from Tyree Appleby to give the Gators an 11-3 lead over the 20th-ranked Seminoles. He was celebrating and walking the sidelines during the timeout before collapsing. Florida players were hugging each other and crying while Johnson was being treated. Gators coach Mike White also consoled his players before the game restarted.

Like the rest of his teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 in the summer. Currently, the cause of his condition is unknown. The coronavirus has been known to result in myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle.

Johnson is a junior from Norfolk, Virginia. He is averaging 19.7 points this season and is considered an NBA prospect. Johnson is also the forerunner to win SEC Player of the Year. Following his incident, the Gators lost by 12 points, giving the Seminoles an 83-71 victory.