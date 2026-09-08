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edthesportsfan

Joined June 2014 | 11 posts
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The NBA's Most Dynamic Sneaker Duo

Breaking down the sneakers worn by Jarrett Jack and Draymond Green this season, this is The NBA's Most Dynamic Sneaker Duo. The Golden State Warriors have stolen the hearts of basketball fans this season with their collection of upstart young players, savvy veterans, a vibrant style of play and a rabid Bay Area fan base. Th

edthesportsfan4882 days ago

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