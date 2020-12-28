The pandemic has cost countless Americans their jobs, especially those who work in the live sports and entertainment industry. Just think about all the arena workers who will be out of work this NBA season alone. That's why Kevin Love is doing what he can to offset some of those lost wages for the workers of Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, formerly known as Quicken Loans Arena.

Per SBNation's Chris Manning, Love covered the full wages of the employees in charge of swapping out the floor for five home games that were never played last year due to the pandemic.

This comes after Love donated $100,000 to the Cavs' arena and support staff when COVID-19 hit in March through his Kevin Love Foundation. And Love isn't alone in his generosity. Cleveland center Andre Drummond announced in April that he was donating $60,000 to the arena staff per the Detroit News' Rob Beard. Drummond also donated $100,000 worth of personal protective equipment to residents in his native-Connecticut.

Although the Cavs didn't pay these lost wages, the franchise did give part-time event staffers more than $1.2 million for the events that were canceled or suspended. The team also said it hasn't had any layoffs or furloughs during the crisis.