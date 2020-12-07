It's safe to say that hip-hop has taken over the world.

The International Olympic Committee revealed on Monday that breakdancing is now an Olympic sport. Per ESPN, breakdance battles will be a medal event during the 2024 Paris Games.

It was introduced by the IOC as an initiative to grasp a younger, urban audience. The sport will officially be called "breaking" like it was coined during the inception of hip-hop. Breaking was proposed as an Olympic sport by Paris organizers almost two years ago after positive trials at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. It then passed further stages of approval in 2019 from separate decisions by the IOC board and full membership.

Breaking will be held as the Place de la Concorde in downtown Paris alongside joining sport climbing and 3-on-3 basketball while surfing will be held more than 9,000 miles away on the beaches of Tahiti. Breaking also joins skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing as the latest sports to be added to the Olympic games. Yet unlike breaking, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing will be introduced during the upcoming Tokyo games which have been postponed to July 23, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.