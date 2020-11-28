Jason Whitlock, a journalist well known for his bad takes, seems to have forgotten one of the most important aspects of his job Saturday: research.

Ahead of Sarah Fuller's potentially historic moment as the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference college football game, Whitlock felt as though he needed to throw a wet blanket on the event.

"Things I'm not supposed to ask. Does Vanderbilt have a men's soccer team? Were any of the guys on the men's soccer team considered to kick for the football team? Did Vandy choose the best candidate or the most publicity?" he tweeted.

A simple Google search, however, would have answered his question. Vanderbilt dropped its men's soccer program in 2006.

Fuller is a goalie for the women's soccer team at Vanderbilt, who recently upset Arkansas to win their first SEC title since 1994. "I think it’s amazing and incredible. But I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can," the athlete said in a statement. "Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in any way."

People on Twitter decided to remind Whitlock of how easily he could have googled the answer to his question, but obviously, he never wanted a serious answer in the first place.