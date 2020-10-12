All season long the question was: What can the Toronto Raptors be without Kawhi Leonard?

They couldn’t be champions again—we learned that as they were eliminated in seven gut-wrenching games against the Boston Celtics. That was among the bad news. But there was plenty of good, too: Kyle Lowry adding a famous chapter to his playoff resume and OG Anunoby hitting a shot that created a memory Raptors fans will pass down for generations.

As the Los Angeles Lakers celebrate winning the 2020 NBA Championship, there have been other teachings about the Raptors that have emerged in their absence as well. Here are five key lessons we’ve learned about Toronto over the course of the post-season.