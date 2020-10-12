The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship, after defeating the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6. And with it, LeBron James secured his fourth NBA title, and Anthony Davis his first, as the duo reached the top of the NBA mountain in their first year together.

As expected, James was named unanimous Finals MVP.

With the pandemic still raging, Lakers fans were left to celebrate the team's 17th championship from the safety of their homes, and of course, on social media.

The fact that the Lakers won in the same year that Kobe Bryant passed away made the win especially emotional. Couple that with the uniqueness of the bubble environment, and this has the potential to go down as one of the most memorable title runs in league history.

Check out reactions to the historic win below.

And it looks like the locker room celebration will be COVID-friendly.

Meanwhile, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was visibly emotional following his team's loss.