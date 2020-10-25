Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's victory against Justin Gaethje in the UFC 254 main event, and his subsequent announcement of his retirement from the sport, fellow UFC fighter Jon Jones took to Twitter and decided to use the moment to send a subtle jab Khabib's way.

"Until I take that heavily crown, I grant you the spot. 🤙🏾 Enjoy Champ," Jones tweeted, followed by "15 world titles, numbers don’t lie."

The tweets were seemingly in opposition to the online consensus after the fight that Khabib had solidified himself as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. As people began to rain down on Jones for not reading the room and deciding to diss Khabib, Jones took a moment to properly congratulate him on his victory.

He followed that up by doubling down and tweeting that while he recognizes the "powerful moment" for Khabib, he meant what he said before.

People were quick to call Jones out for bringing attention to himself after Khabib fought his first match without his father, who had recently passed away. Check out what fans had to say about Jones' tweets down below.