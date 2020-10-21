Louisiana State University announced on Wednesday that it will ban former LSU Tigers receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from its facilities for two years.

Sports Illustrated reports that Beckham was banned after he handed out $2,000 in cash to LSU players after they won last year's College Football Playoff Championship Game. The school initially told reporters that the money was fake, but following an investigation it has been revealed that Beckham violated LSU's stance on booster payments.

At the same time, the school is self-imposing penalties after it was revealed that booster payments were made to the father of a football player. As a result, the school is forfeiting eight football scholarships over the next two years, and will reduce recruiting visits, evaluations, and communication.

"LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program," LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson said in a statement. "We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter." The school reportedly made NCAA officials aware of the self-imposed sanctions earlier this month, although it remains to be seen if it will be enough for the league.

Beckham's ban from the facilities he started his football career at come just as he said he thinks he can't catch coronavirus. "Not in an arrogant way," he said on Wednesday. "I just don't think COVID can get to me."