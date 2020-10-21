Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't believe that he can catch COVID-19. In a Wednesday presser, OBJ felt the need to trash-talk a disease that has killed over 200,000 Americans and managed to touch the highest halls of power.

"Not in an arrogant way, I just don't think COVID can get to me," he said. "I don't think it's going to get into this body. I don't want no parts of it, it don't want no parts of me. It's a mutual respect."

OBJ was already in a bit of hot water following his actions in the Browns' lopsided loss to the Steelers. Cameras caught him stomping up and down the sidelines in his socks, visibly irate and arguing. Beckham made no excuses for his behavior, noting that he was tired of losing, especially to "good teams."

The Cleveland Browns are currently 4-2, but even QB Baker Mayfield, who was benched on Sunday, had his confidence shaken by the embarrassing loss. He said that the team's two losses to division rivals Baltimore and Pittsburgh left the entire team feeling low.

"The feeling throughout [our] building after that loss -- 4-2 has never felt so much like 0-6 before," he said, per ESPN. "But that's because we have very high expectations for ourselves."