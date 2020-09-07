The murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and other violence against Black people by the state have proved Colin Kaepernick right. As a result, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued an apology to Kaep and encouraged teams to sign him. Yet those close to the former quarterback claim these comments were performative as Kaepernick has not received genuine interest from organizations.

A source explained the situation to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, calling the interest "fake."

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there was some 'fake' interest expressed immediately after Floyd’s death, seemingly out of guilt. There has been zero interest expressed as to Kaepernick 'in months,'" Florio wrote.

Initially, the NFL media reported that teams have been in contact with Kaepernick's "friends and associates." It was also claimed that these organizations would move forward and contact Kaep's agent when they "get to the point where they’re confident enough that they think they can work out a contract." But it seems like this perceived interest has dried up and Colin will once again be sidelined for the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, Kaepernick's peaceful protest continues to become more relevant and necessary. The NFL has conceded to the fact that Black lives do in fact matter, painting "End racism" and "It takes all of us" in the end zones of every stadium this season. Players can also choose from the phrases "Stop hate," "It takes all of us," "End racism," or "Black Lives Matter" to be displayed on their helmets and/or team hats.