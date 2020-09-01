The NFL will be painting social justice messages in end zones for the upcoming season, ProFootballTalk reports.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed during a conference call on Tuesday that the phrases "End racism" and "It takes all of us" will appear on the field of every stadium.

"The NFL stands with the Black community, the players, clubs, and fans confronting systemic racism," Goodell said. "We will not relent in our work."

The NFL is the latest professional sports league to address social justice following the lead of organizations like the NBA and the WNBA. The move also comes after several players have expressed their discomfort with the way Black people are treated in America.

Last week, reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson, and the Baltimore Ravens responded to the shooting of Jacob Blake with a statement detailing specific demands regarding police reform.

"With yet another example of racial discrimination with the shooting of Jacob Blake, and the unlawful abuse of peaceful protestors, we MUST unify as a society. It is imperative that all people — regardless of race, religion, creed or belief — come together to say 'Enough is enough!'" the statement read.

The Ravens went on to demand that officers who commit crimes against citizens be arrested while also urging Senator Mitch McConnell to bring the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 to the Senate floor for a vote.