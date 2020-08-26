Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has been charged with multiple felonies as a result of an alleged attack against his neighbor with a knife back in June. He's set to be arraigned in court in September. And, if given the maximum sentence, could spend nine years and eight months behind bars.

San Clemente, California police say that the 28-year-old Adam attacked his neighbor during an argument. The alleged victim, who is 60-years-old, says that he had complained to Abdul-Jabbar to help his grandma deal with trash cans. This, he says, ended up driving Adam into a rage. KTLA writes that the neighbor has known Adam since he was a child, with that neighbor adding that he had made a similar comment about helping with chores months earlier that resulted in no incident.

“I think he’s got some serious problems ... I think he tried to kill me. I mean, it could’ve been one inch this way, one inch that way, I could’ve been dead," the neighbor said around the time of the incident.

The victim was stabbed several times, and he says that this led to severe injuries that included a brain bleed and fractured skull. He says the amount of blood he lost during the incident almost killed him, and has subsequently filed a civil suit against Adam.

As for the criminal case, Adam's been charged with three felony counts. TMZ reports that these counts include: assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a dirk or dagger, and three enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer commented on the case on Tuesday.

"A dispute between neighbors should never escalate to violence, much less the ruthless nature of the attack," Spitzer said. "Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Orange County and those who choose to inflict violence on others will be prosecuted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to the fullest extent of the law."